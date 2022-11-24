‘Do him the world of good’ – Pundit explains how Darwin Nunez can return to Liverpool a better player after World Cup

Read full article on original website
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals
Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Socceroos reveal they've been taking their minds off the World Cup with games of cricket - and pay tribute to a beloved great of the game by announcing the score was 2/222
The Socceroos are enjoying some recovery time ahead of their do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark including a spot of cricket - with a tip of the hat to an Aussie legend. The Australian squad is at Aspetar, a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital that is the medical partner of French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
