‘Do him the world of good’ – Pundit explains how Darwin Nunez can return to Liverpool a better player after World Cup

By Max Rudd
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals

Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Daily Mail

Socceroos reveal they've been taking their minds off the World Cup with games of cricket - and pay tribute to a beloved great of the game by announcing the score was 2/222

The Socceroos are enjoying some recovery time ahead of their do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark including a spot of cricket - with a tip of the hat to an Aussie legend. The Australian squad is at Aspetar, a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital that is the medical partner of French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.
The Associated Press

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
