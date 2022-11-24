ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Timothée Chalamet Says He Felt 'Daunted' By The Cannibal Love Story In 'Bones & All'

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ua3WC_0jMmLLoU00

A daunting project can make it all the more worthwhile and that's what actor Timothée Chalamet says he thought of the script for Bones and All, a romantic coming-of-age story about two cannibals.

Chalamet plays a human flesh-eater alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russell in the bloody love story, which sees him collaborating once more with director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

"The script and the material felt daunting so that’s what made it not an easy yes," Chalamet said in a recent interview provided to Narcity by Warner Bros. Canada. "The fact that it was Luca at the helm and something that felt at the same time totally different from our first project and yet as sincere [...] it felt totally right."

"I also loved the idea of going to the Midwest with Luca and getting to see what his perspective was," he added.

Timothée Chalamet On Why ‘Bones And All’ Is The Ultimate Outsider Storywww.youtube.com

Bones and All is a story about a first love between Lee (played by Chalamet) and Maren (played by Russell) who learn how to survive on the margins of society and form a special bond with one another through their unusual tastes.

The Dune actor says finding that kind of bond like the characters share in the film is so important, especially when you feel like an outsider in society.

"What would feel like a marginalization or a subjecting anybody in society to feeling like an outsider [...] it strengthens that bond because you feel so grateful and pure in your connection with another person when you find it because it's so rare and you cherish it all the more," Chalamet said in the interview.

"In some cases, it’s the only one you’ll find because that marginalization can be so extreme and I think the story of these two has an element of that."

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studioswww.youtube.com

The Little Women actor said he loved working with Russell on the project because of the vulnerability she brought to her role.

"[It was a] total dream working with Taylor [Russell] and she was a perfect Maren because she was just open to everything Maren would be experiencing in relation to the older figure she meets in the story and then Lee," Chalamet stated.

"Also because as [Maren] she was willing to bear her vulnerable self and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons this movie feels so special."

Chalamet and Russell star in the film alongside Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny.

Bones and All is now playing in theatres.

Comments / 0

Related
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
NME

David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’

David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy