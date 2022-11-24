Timothée Chalamet Says He Felt 'Daunted' By The Cannibal Love Story In 'Bones & All'

A daunting project can make it all the more worthwhile and that's what actor Timothée Chalamet says he thought of the script for Bones and All, a romantic coming-of-age story about two cannibals.

Chalamet plays a human flesh-eater alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russell in the bloody love story, which sees him collaborating once more with director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

"The script and the material felt daunting so that’s what made it not an easy yes," Chalamet said in a recent interview provided to Narcity by Warner Bros. Canada. "The fact that it was Luca at the helm and something that felt at the same time totally different from our first project and yet as sincere [...] it felt totally right."

"I also loved the idea of going to the Midwest with Luca and getting to see what his perspective was," he added.

Timothée Chalamet On Why ‘Bones And All’ Is The Ultimate Outsider Storywww.youtube.com

Bones and All is a story about a first love between Lee (played by Chalamet) and Maren (played by Russell) who learn how to survive on the margins of society and form a special bond with one another through their unusual tastes.

The Dune actor says finding that kind of bond like the characters share in the film is so important, especially when you feel like an outsider in society.

"What would feel like a marginalization or a subjecting anybody in society to feeling like an outsider [...] it strengthens that bond because you feel so grateful and pure in your connection with another person when you find it because it's so rare and you cherish it all the more," Chalamet said in the interview.

"In some cases, it’s the only one you’ll find because that marginalization can be so extreme and I think the story of these two has an element of that."

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studioswww.youtube.com

The Little Women actor said he loved working with Russell on the project because of the vulnerability she brought to her role.

"[It was a] total dream working with Taylor [Russell] and she was a perfect Maren because she was just open to everything Maren would be experiencing in relation to the older figure she meets in the story and then Lee," Chalamet stated.

"Also because as [Maren] she was willing to bear her vulnerable self and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons this movie feels so special."

Chalamet and Russell star in the film alongside Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny.

Bones and All is now playing in theatres.