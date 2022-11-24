Read full article on original website
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of BTC before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin could undergo another Capitulation event around Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating but lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping below the crucial $19,000 level? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to undergo one capitulation event before a price reversal. Cowen examines the historical patterns to explain when this is likely to occur.
Ethereum price prediction as crypto risks continue
Ethereum price pulled back on Monday. DeFi, gaming, and NFTs activity have dropped sharply. It also dropped because of the ongoing China protests. Ethereum price came under intense pressure on Monday as global risks pushed asset prices lower. ETH/USD plunged to 1,170, which was the lowest level since November 23rd. It is a few points above this month’s low of 1,075. Other coins like BTC, XRP, MOB, COCOS, and FLUX also plunged.
Even Cathie Wood admits institutional adoption of crypto will fall off
Cathie Wood says that institutions may take step back from crypto. She believes that they will allocate more to Bitcoin and Ether once they take time to study the crypto space. I believe she may be too optimistic, that the crypto industry has taken a battering and it may take longer to recover from.
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
Celo soars by 16% today as the broader market retreats
CELO is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The broader crypto market has lost roughly 3% of its value in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin could drop into the $15k zone if the bearish momentum continues. CELO outperforms the major cryptocurrencies. CELO, the coin...
Has ApeCoin turned bullish after weekly 25% gains?
ApeCoin token has registered 25% gains in the past one week. Bored Ape NFTs continue to attract high prices amid a prolonged crypto winter. APE could stay bullish up to the 50-day MA or descending trendline. With gains of 25% in a week, ApeCoin (APE/USD) is among the top 3...
Dogecoin confirms a breakout after Elon Musk news. Time to buy?
Musk’s hint of Twitter payment has increased speculation of DOGE utility. Just what the Dogecoin community has been waiting for – Elon Musk’s hint at DOGE payments on Twitter. On November 27, Musk shared slides of “Twitter company talk.” Musk’s slides showed that Twitter had made significant milestones since the billionaire investor bought the social media giant. These include an increase in new user signups and active minutes.
Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/ Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire)
