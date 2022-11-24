Read full article on original website
Need Help Gift Wrapping? This Minnesota TikTok Star Is Here to Help!
I struggle to wrap gifts. My whole life I have skipped the battle of wrapping paper and scotch tape and just tossed things in re-used gift bags. It saves my sanity, but it always looks horrible. Not this year, this year I have Minnesota TikTok user Emily Carriveau to help...
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Don’t Make These Mistakes on Your Minnesota Christmas Cards
Before you put that stamp on the envelope and mail out your Christmas cards, double-check that you aren't making these huge mistakes that are common on cards from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Huge Grammar Mistakes Happening on Christmas Cards Mailed From Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As I was...
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Amazing Revolving Sushi Bar Opens their First Location in Minnesota
Revolving. Sushi. Bar. Do I need to say more? This place sounds awesome and they have a history that proves they know what they're doing. This company just opened up their first revolving sushi bar in Minnesota and I need to go. This Revolving Sushi Bar Began in Japan. This...
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill
It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
Can Our Minnesota Dogs Eat Turkey Tomorrow?
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day in Minnesota, and families will be gathering to celebrate the holiday with tables full of tasty eats. When it comes to family, many of us include our dogs as part of the tribe. So when we're enjoying the annual feast, we wondered if sharing turkey with our pups is OK for their health. It seems like it would be fine.
Craving Pot Pie? It’s Minnesota’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe
Craving a good pot pie? Searches for "turkey pot pie" were up by 120% in the state of Minnesota this year. YorkTest.com was the website that conducted this survey, sharing that people might be over the long-time trend of serving a traditional bird:. A Thanksgiving with no turkey? This may...
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Minnesota Set Export Record in 3rd Quarter
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota experienced a surge in export activity during the third quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is reporting the state's export total rose 28% to a record high of $7.3 billion when compared to the same three-month period a year ago. Since the beginning of this year, shipments of agricultural, mining, and manufactured products to other nations are up 18% from last year.
Gas Prices Still Falling Could be Below $3 by Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gas prices continued to drop from coast to coast last week. Gas Buddy says we had a record for the largest single-day decline in the national average. Also, 47 of the nation's 50 states have...
Did You Notice This Minnesotan On TV During The Vikings Game Thursday?
I hope your Thanksgiving went well, I got to spend some time with family and share a meal. After we got back home, we settled in to watch the Vikings and Patriots play the evening portion of the NFL schedule. Much to my surprise, right before the game began I heard a familiar name being announced on TV. It was our fellow Minnesotan, Caitlyn Smith, getting set to sing the National Anthem!
