Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful start to the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you head back to work and school after the Thanksgiving holiday we will have fantastic weather on Monday with bright sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Clear skies and comfortable tonight with lows near 50 but it will still be...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
WIS-TV

Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving

WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall duing the No. 1 Gamecocks’ game Sunday against Hampton. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some teams would have been content with a season-defining win over top-10 foe Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday,...
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
COLUMBIA, SC

