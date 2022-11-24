Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather for the Palmetto Bowl then showers and a few storms Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 60s. Clouds increase tonight followed by scattered showers and a few storms Sunday morning. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Mainly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered showers and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful start to the new work week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you head back to work and school after the Thanksgiving holiday we will have fantastic weather on Monday with bright sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Clear skies and comfortable tonight with lows near 50 but it will still be...
Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving
WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall duing the No. 1 Gamecocks’ game Sunday against Hampton. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell...
Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
Furry Friend Friday - Declan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some teams would have been content with a season-defining win over top-10 foe Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday,...
Salvation Army of the Midlands confident it can reach $300k Red Kettle campaign fundraising goal despite bell-ringer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For decades, the sound of bells echoing at Midlands storefronts through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has signified hope and healing for those most in need. But the long-heard tolling bell could ring silent this year at some locations, as there is a shortage...
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing five-year-old. Officials said around noon on Thanksgiving Day, deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check. Deputies say they...
Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
