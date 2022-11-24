ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to Connor Essegian's brilliant start to the year

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Connor Essegian has made the most of the first five games of his Badger career, and has been at his best in The Bahamas during Wisconsin’s first two Battle 4 Atlantis matchups.

The Indiana native was an all-world scorer in high school and has carried that over into his Wisconsin freshman season. Essegian has totaled 30 points over two games in The Bahamas, and has emerged as the Badgers’ best shooter.

Badger fans are loving what they are seeing from the three-star recruit, and the former Central Noble high school star is only at the beginning of his Wisconsin journey. Here is a look at what Badger fans and Essegian had to say after the crushing loss to Kansas:

Connor Essegian after the loss:

Sam Dekker weighs in:

Quite the spark for Wisconsin:

Great off-ball mover...

He was?

