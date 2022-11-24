ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsha Bennett
4d ago

I was never a bills fan until now , God bless you stefon diggs that was fantastic , could use a lot more players with your attitude and respect, keep up the good work and good luck with the rest of the season

D Rich
3d ago

Ok... that was major cool! He's going to be the 'man' in school! Diggs took him out on the field! I was thinking he was going to toss the ball around right there where they were but he got to go out on the field! Life long remembered experience for that kid! Way to go Diggs! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Kenneth Wolfe
3d ago

the sports world in general gives back to the communities they live in. This is a prime example of a player giving someone a memory of lifetime. It's a beautiful thing to see

