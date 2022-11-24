Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Moments Before SmackDown Return
The WWE women’s division received a major boost on last night’s episode of SmackDown, when Becky Lynch made her return. Becky returned as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Becky’s return kicked off the...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Major Roman Reigns Scrapped Plans Revealed
Major scrapped plans for Roman Reigns following the Bloodline’s WarGames victory at Survivor Series have been revealed. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The leaders of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Was ‘Terrified’ About Huge Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch has opened up about her in-ring return at Survivor Series WarGames, admitting that she was initially ‘terrified’ about her leg drop spot. Lynch notably teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim to battle Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in a WarGames bout at the November 26 premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Wishes CM Punk & The Elite Situation ‘Didn’t Happen’
An AEW star wishes CM Punk and The Elite situation didn’t happen. At AEW All Out, CM Punk went on a verbal tirade on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post media scrum. Following his comments, Punk reportedly got into a backstage brawl...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Tells Boston Crowd He’s ‘Better Than John Cena’
For the past few months, WWE has seemingly been teasing an eventual clash between John Cena and Austin Theory. The match was rumoured for this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, which didn’t end up happening. However, with Cena reportedly expected for next year’s WrestleMania event, fans have speculated...
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Explains Why Co-Promotional Event With STARDOM Should Happen ‘Every Once In A While’
A top NJPW star has explained why the co-promotional event with STARDOM should happen “every once in a while.”. On November 20, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM held their first co-promotional show entitled, “Historic X-Over”. The event was headlined by KAIRI defeating Mayu Iwatani to become...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan On What Surprised Him The Most When Starting AEW
Tony Khan has revealed what surprised him most after starting AEW. Khan notably founded AEW along with Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. While Cody Rhodes has since returned to WWE, Omega and the Bucks remain with the company as Executive Vice-Presidents. Khan currently serves as the...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal AEW Contract Update Amid WWE Return Rumors
UPDATE: A correction on William Regal’s AEW contract status has emerged – read more at this link. An update on William Regal’s current AEW contract, following speculation that the wrestling veteran is preparing to return to WWE. William Regal was let go by WWE in January, after...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Why Colt Cabana’s Podcast Stopped After All Out
Colt Cabana has explained why his podcast The Art of Wrestling went on hiatus following AEW All Out in September. At All Out, then-AEW World Champion CM Punk launched into an angry tirade at several of his fellow wrestlers and high ranking members of the company. The incident began with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Considered Retirement During Wrestling Hiatus
Mia Yim has opened up about her passion for wrestling, noting that she almost stepped away from the ring for good after her previous WWE departure. Yim was let go by WWE in November 2021, along with a number of other stars including her now-husband Keith Lee. While Lee joined...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
Comments / 0