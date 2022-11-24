Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Major Roman Reigns Scrapped Plans Revealed
Major scrapped plans for Roman Reigns following the Bloodline’s WarGames victory at Survivor Series have been revealed. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The leaders of...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Moments Before SmackDown Return
The WWE women’s division received a major boost on last night’s episode of SmackDown, when Becky Lynch made her return. Becky returned as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Becky’s return kicked off the...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
wrestletalk.com
Latest On Plans For Next WWE Draft
Here is the latest on WWE plans for the next draft, following the November 26 Survivor Series 2022 premium live event. Saturday’s show marked a change for Survivor Series, with Triple H swapping out the traditional 5-on-5 tag-team matches and ‘brand supremacy’ presentation in favour of storyline-centric WarGames matches.
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Say AEW Is Where They ‘Belonged’
AEW has made several new signings in recent weeks, confirming that names such as Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and AR Fox were officially All Elite. More names that recently signed with AEW were the Kingdom. The trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis arrived on the October 14 episode...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan On What Surprised Him The Most When Starting AEW
Tony Khan has revealed what surprised him most after starting AEW. Khan notably founded AEW along with Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. While Cody Rhodes has since returned to WWE, Omega and the Bucks remain with the company as Executive Vice-Presidents. Khan currently serves as the...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Champion Says Huge Defences Will ‘Have To Happen’
Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed has said that he and Max Caster will have to face some top AEW tag teams at some point in the future. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to claim the AEW World Tag Team Championship during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. Now...
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For November 29 NXT
Former WWE star and DX member X-Pac has been announced for an appearance on this week’s (November 29) edition of NXT. X-Pac’s most recent appearance on WWE television was during the DX 25th anniversary reunion episode of WWE Raw on October 10, alongside fellow DX members Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.
wrestletalk.com
Championship Celebration Set For November 30 AEW Dynamite
A championship celebration ceremony is set to take place on next Wednesday’s (November 30) episode of AEW Dynamite. At AEW Full Gear, Jade extended her undefeated streak to 42-0 when she defeated Nyla Rose to retain the TBS Championship. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Jade welcomed Red Velvet...
wrestletalk.com
Major Star To Kick Off ‘Commercial Free’ First Hour Of WWE Raw
WWE has made two big announcements regarding tonight’s (November 28) episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will be the first show following Survivor Series WarGames on Saurday night, and kick off the road to the Royal Rumble. Well, WWE has now announced that the first hour of tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Considered Retirement During Wrestling Hiatus
Mia Yim has opened up about her passion for wrestling, noting that she almost stepped away from the ring for good after her previous WWE departure. Yim was let go by WWE in November 2021, along with a number of other stars including her now-husband Keith Lee. While Lee joined...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Hold More Post-Event Press Conferences
WWE plans to host more press conferences after their premium live events, due to the success of the ones it has held so far. Though usually post-event press conferences are usually the domain of more sports-based promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has adopted the trend in recent months with the ascension of Triple H to the Head of WWE Creative.
Comments / 0