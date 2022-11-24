ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Something Hellish Might Lurk Under One of Jupiter’s Moons

There are more than 200 moons in the solar system, but none quite like Io, the third largest of Jupiter’s 80 moons. Io is really, really volcanic. In fact, it’s peppered with so many hundreds of powerful active volcanoes that there must be something unusual beneath its crust.That something could be a thick moonwide layer of molten rock—or a “subsurface magma ocean,” according to a new study published in the Planetary Science Journal on Nov. 16 from Yoshinori Miyazaki and David Stevenson, planetary scientists at the California Institute of Technology.That possible super-hot sea of melted rock—which is unique in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Spectator

You are not alone in the universe

It’s the middle of the night. You’re walking home, the sky is clear and you look up. It’s been a long week, and your faith in humanity is starting to waver. The stars shine into the darkness, and in that moment it almost feels like they’re looking at you.
ZDNet

NASA's Mars helicopter just made a short but important flight

NASA engineers have taken its Mars Ingenuity helicopter on an 18-second flight — literally up and down again — to test out its new hazard avoidance camera feature and digital elevation maps. Flight 34 was the first time NASA has tested the new software, which should help the...

