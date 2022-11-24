AUSTIN, Texas — On Dec. 13, Austin voters will head back to the polls to elect a mayor and fill three council seats. In District 9, which covers Central Austin, voters will decide between former political and advocacy strategist Zo Qadri, who got 30% of the vote in the November election, and Linda Guerrero, an Austin teacher who serves on several city commissions who ended the night with 22% of the vote.

