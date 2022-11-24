ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley three games after pushing Deandre Ayton in the back

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lb5Qy_0jMm9hdn00

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without guard Patrick Beverley for their next three games. The NBA suspended Beverley on Thursday after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back during a game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

In its statement, the NBA said Beverley's "history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a role in the length of the suspension.

The incident occurred with just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 115-105 Suns win. Suns star Devin Booker fouled Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the paint. Ayton approached Reaves and Beverley took exception to that. He shoved Ayton to the ground, leading to Beverley getting ejected. Booker received a flagrant 1 foul for his actions.

After the game, Booker called out Beverley, saying he needs to "stop pushing people in the back, man."

Beverley, 34, is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 assists in 14 games with the Lakers. He will start serving his suspension Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 7: Add Seth Curry now

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and let's talk about some fantasy waiver pickups for Week 7. I'll break down several players who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues and include several guys on my watchlist that may end up being streamable now or in the near future.
Action News Jax

Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I...
PHOENIX, AZ
Action News Jax

Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury

Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter. He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight...
Action News Jax

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury...
INDIANA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy