ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania first responder dies after ambulance crash

UPDATE: The first responder has been identified as Nick Theofilis, 23. Nick was a full-time Paramedic at Penn Hills EMS and also worked part-time for White Oak EMS. Nick worked as a full-time EMT for White Oak EMS from March 2019 – March 2022 while he attended Paramedic school A Pennsylvania first responder is dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy