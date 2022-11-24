Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Versailles man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
A North Versailles man whose blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his car on the Tri-Boro Expressway, killing his passenger, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Monday. Edward Wharton, 60, will be sentenced on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and...
Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect
TARENTUM, Pa. — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township. According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28. According to a news release, police officers responded to a...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Woman shot, thrown from vehicle along highway ramp in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was thrown from a vehicle along a highway ramp in Pittsburgh after she was shot, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who had been...
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
Pennsylvania first responder dies after ambulance crash
UPDATE: The first responder has been identified as Nick Theofilis, 23. Nick was a full-time Paramedic at Penn Hills EMS and also worked part-time for White Oak EMS. Nick worked as a full-time EMT for White Oak EMS from March 2019 – March 2022 while he attended Paramedic school A Pennsylvania first responder is dead […]
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Centre Daily
Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say
A driver fleeing from a police officer who tried to pull him over was later impaled during a crash, authorities in Pennsylvania said. The officer was on patrol when they saw the driver turn and drive into oncoming traffic at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
Man in Ohio accused of beating fellow resident with shelf, chair at alternative sentencing program
Justin Gerber, 28, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the main CCA facility at 1608 Market St.
Meet the Massachusetts man whose eviction led to bee attack on deputy sheriffs
Before Alton King Jr.’s $1.5 million home gained infamy as the scene of a bizarre honeybee assault on sheriff’s deputies amid an eviction proceeding, it was the site of a posh fundraiser for then-gubernatorial hopeful Deval L. Patrick in 2006 and for countless pick-up basketball games since. The...
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
WJAC TV
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Driver impaled, trapped after trying to flee traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after speeding away from police, driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a light post and metal fence on the on-ramp to the Parkway East. Police say the driver was spotted by police after he turned from Bartlett Street into oncoming...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
