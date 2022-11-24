Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
NASDAQ
Monday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: RKT, TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Wednesday, Rocket Companies' Director, Matthew Rizik, made a $64,670 buy of RKT,...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: INDT,AJG,RELI,BTOG
Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.9%. Bitcoin was declining 1.9% to...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 9.59% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, CE and LYB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Virtu Financial and Principal Financial Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/3/23, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $385.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.07% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cedar Fair, McDonald's and Interpublic Group of Companies
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/22, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 12/15/22, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of FUN's recent stock price of $41.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Cedar Fair LP to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FUN shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.55% lower in price and for IPG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
The AZEK Company (AZEK) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
The AZEK Company (AZEK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Teleflex Stock At $225?
Teleflex stock (NYSE: TFX), best known for its single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, has seen a 31% fall this year, underperforming the broader S&P500 index, down 16%. Even if look at the longer term, TFX stock, with a -13% return since late 2018, has underperformed the S&P 500 index, up over 60%.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 28, 2022
Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 13th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the 12th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results were bolstered by robust global demand, gains from the integrated global value chain and a solid product portfolio. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment remained a key growth driver. It expects the nutrition segment operating profit growth of 15-20% in 2022. The fourth-quarter performance is likely to be higher year over year, driven by the continued demand in the Human Nutrition unit. Archer Daniels is on track with the Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience. As a part of readiness efforts, the company introduced a company-wide simplification initiative. The company’s strategic pillars for growth as well as the aforementioned new initiatives are guided and supported by the Readiness program, focused on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, MGE Energy and Avangrid
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optocoupler, Expands Portfolio
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry. The unveiling of the linear optocoupler VOA300 is a testament to the same. VOA300 is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms. Additionally,...
NASDAQ
BOX Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, BOX expects revenues between $250 million and $252 million, suggesting a 13% rise at the higher end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $250.8 million, indicating 11.9% growth from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported value.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XTN were down about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines...
