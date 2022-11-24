Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 13th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the 12th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results were bolstered by robust global demand, gains from the integrated global value chain and a solid product portfolio. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment remained a key growth driver. It expects the nutrition segment operating profit growth of 15-20% in 2022. The fourth-quarter performance is likely to be higher year over year, driven by the continued demand in the Human Nutrition unit. Archer Daniels is on track with the Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience. As a part of readiness efforts, the company introduced a company-wide simplification initiative. The company’s strategic pillars for growth as well as the aforementioned new initiatives are guided and supported by the Readiness program, focused on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.

12 HOURS AGO