MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin and athletic director Chris McIntosh officially introduced Luke Fickell as the 31st head football coach in program history on Monday. Fickell, 49, comes to the Badgers from Cincinnati, where he compiled a 57-18 overall record, including a 13-1 mark in 2021, which included a trip to the college football playoffs, leading the first-ever non-power-five program to the Final Four.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO