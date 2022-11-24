ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things We Learned From Luke Fickell's Introductory Press Conference

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin and athletic director Chris McIntosh officially introduced Luke Fickell as the 31st head football coach in program history on Monday. Fickell, 49, comes to the Badgers from Cincinnati, where he compiled a 57-18 overall record, including a 13-1 mark in 2021, which included a trip to the college football playoffs, leading the first-ever non-power-five program to the Final Four.
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Chris McIntosh reveals contract details for Luke Fickell

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh disclosed some details on new head football coach Luke Fickell's contract during a news conference Monday evening. McIntosh told reporters that Fickell's contract, a seven-year deal, starts at $7.5 million per year and averages $7.8 million per year. ESPN's...
Report: Fickell to make more than $7.5 million per year

MADISON, Wis. — According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell will earn nearly $7.9 million per year. Thamel reported that the contract is a seven-year deal. Fickell, 49, was introduced as the 31st head coach in UW history at an event at...
