Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson
Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
wtva.com
Ballard Park lighting moved to Thursday, Dec. 1
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Christmas lighting at Ballard Park has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The Oren Dunn City Museum made the announcement Monday morning. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
wtva.com
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
wtva.com
Two people arrested for burglary in Itawamba county
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Itawamba deputies arrested two people after a shop was burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description the shop owner gave them. After a brief chase, Deputies arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office,...
WLBT
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
Man wanted in shooting death of 85-year-old Mississippi man arrested after pursuit in Alabama wrecks squad cars, injures deputy
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
Authorities searching Mississippi, Alabama for person of interest after 85-year-old man found dead
Mississippi officials are searching in two states for the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning related to a Wednesday homicide. Officials in Clay County are asking for the public’s help in locating Larry Findley, 39, who also goes by the name “Buck.”. Findley has been named a...
