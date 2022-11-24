Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program
CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others. According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS. The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on...
wtva.com
Ballard Park lighting moved to Thursday, Dec. 1
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Christmas lighting at Ballard Park has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The Oren Dunn City Museum made the announcement Monday morning. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
tippahnews.com
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
wtva.com
Information for job seekers
The Community Development Foundation announced it’s partnered with Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Three Rivers to host a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at ICC Belden from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aberdeen is hosting a job fair on Dec. 1 from 12-4 p.m. at the Parks &...
Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?
Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to see where Ole Miss will go bowling this postseason.
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
wtva.com
Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday
An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout...
WLBT
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
