Sherman, MS

WBBJ

Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program

CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others. According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS. The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Ballard Park lighting moved to Thursday, Dec. 1

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Christmas lighting at Ballard Park has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The Oren Dunn City Museum made the announcement Monday morning. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
LEE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Information for job seekers

The Community Development Foundation announced it’s partnered with Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Three Rivers to host a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at ICC Belden from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aberdeen is hosting a job fair on Dec. 1 from 12-4 p.m. at the Parks &...
ABERDEEN, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The South Panola High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:01.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WLBT

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

