Chesapeake, VA

EXCLUSIVE: DailyMail.com reporter alerts FBI to Walmart mass shooter's 'KILL LIST' - with names of murdered victim and two survivors circled - dumped outside his house after investigators MISSED it in search of property

By Emma James In Chesapeake, Virginia For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago
Andre Bing, the Walmart gunman who massacred six people inside the Virginia store, threw away a kill list - where he'd circled victims' names - outside his home

Walmart mass shooter Andre Bing dumped a kill list - with the name of one of his six victims circled - outside his home, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The list, found by DailyMail.com, shows the names of 18 fellow supermarket employees circled - including Tyneka Johnson, 22, who he shot dead in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday.

He also shot dead Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble and Kellie Pyle. Their names were not seen on the list. A 16-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified, was also killed.

Four people who were shot survived the attack and remain in the hospital. Two of those - Jalon Jones and Jessica Wilczewski - also had their names circled on the list. Among them is Blake Williams, 23, whose family said he was on a ventilator, and clinging to life.

Before carrying out the horrific massacre, Bing, 31, threw his kill list away along with screenshots of surveillance footage dating back to October. The screenshot shows a person dressed in black walking into the Walmart shortly before midnight.

The list left discarded next to the image included details about what shifts his co-workers were on and in which department they were working, as well as what time they would be on a break.

On Wednesday, the FBI confiscated a manifesto from the $300,000 three-bedroom property - however, they appeared to have missed the evidence hiding in plain sight. Police also revealed that Bing had a manifesto on his phone in which he revealed how he was upset about a change in his employment status.

The manifesto, which has not yet been made public, contained claims that his co-workers at the supercenter were harassing him.

The list, seen by DailyMail.com, shows the names of fellow supermarket employees circled - including Tyneka Johnson, 22, who he shot dead in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday
The 31-year-old shooter threw the list away along with screenshots of surveillance footage dating back to October. The list included details about what shifts his co-workers were on and in which department they were working, as well as what time they would be on a break
The surveillance footage screenshot shows a person walking into Walmart on October 30

DailyMail.com has also obtained photos of the chaotic interior of Bing's home. They show boxes lining the walls, and kitchen appliances still in boxes littering the kitchen. Sony speaker systems and other large boxes were piled up next to the sofa, with clutter surrounding the entire property.

Bing, who neighbors say lived alone, kept his shoes in a neat row beside the door and appeared to be redecorating the property - with bricks piled up in the back garden.

An empty paint tray and roller lay in the back yard of the property, with a lawnmower locked in a shed which was raided by authorities on Wednesday.

Boxes from Amazon, and other electrical items can also be seen with the tags still on - including a Shark Roomba and a steel 'multi gym'.

The killer also had several dying plants scattered around the room, with a document organizer laying forgotten on his kitchen counter.

His chaotic home was raided by the FBI hours after the shooting, with officials removing clothing and bottles of water as well as documents from the property.

A neighbor who has lived next to Bing described the moment she saw him leave for his usual late shift in silence.

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, she said: 'I am shocked, especially when I saw the amount of people that were dead. I was even more shocked when I found out it was him.

DailyMail.com has also obtained photos of the chaotic interior of Bing's home. They show boxes lining the walls, and kitchen appliances still in boxes littering the kitchen. Sony speaker systems and other large boxes were piled up next to the sofa, with clutter surrounding the entire property
Bing, who neighbors say lived alone, kept his shoes in a neat row beside the door and appeared to be redecorating the property - with bricks piled up in the back garden
The killer also had several dying plants scattered around the room, with a document organizer laying forgotten on his kitchen counter
Bing appeared to be redecorating the property - with bricks piled up in the back garden

The six victims of Walmart manager's rampage in Virginia

• 38-year-old Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake

• 52-year-old Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake

• 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake

• 70-year-old Randy Belvins of Chesapeake

• 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth

• A 16-year-old male of Chesapeake whose name and picture are being withheld due to him being a minor

'I only realized when I saw the FBI here this morning. My daughter saw them get here last night with the battering ram but I didn't hear anything.

'He kept himself to himself, he was always alone. No one else lived in that house.

'There was one guy who was there a few months ago but that was it. It's only been him.

'I would see him mowing his lawn and things but he would never talk. He was odd.

'I tried to talk to him but he just wasn't interested at all. I saw him last night as he left for work, I know he worked at Walmart.

'I'm so glad that I didn't speak to him. He seemed as he normally did, just got in his car and drove off. Nothing seemed different.

'Whole time he was here I never saw him with a gun or anything at all. It's shocking. It's a nice quiet area.'

A neighbor of Brian Pendleton, one of the victims who was shot dead in the break room, paid tribute to him as a 'wonderful man' - who had clashed with his manager over working night shifts.

The neighbor, named Patrice, said: 'Brian was a wonderful man, he was always smiling. He loved his job, he was very dedicated.

'He did often say he was having issues with a manager at work, who wouldn't give him the weekends off.

'Obviously I don't know if it was the same manager. It's just awful so close to Thanksgiving. He lost his sister a few months ago so it's awful. He and his wife split up about three years ago and never had any children.

FBI agents searched Bing's Chesapeake, Virginia home on Wednesday afternoon
Police revealed that Andre Bing's deadly manifesto, which has not yet been made public, contained claims that his co-workers were harassing him
A neighbor of Bing has described the moment the killer left his home for his rampage in silence. One victim's neighbor told DailyMail.com that the victim would regularly argue with his manager about working at weekends
The FBI conducted a search of Bing's home and left with piles of evidence - although they appeared to have missed the kill list hiding in plain sight in the trash

'He lived alone, and was a wonderful man. I gave him a ride to work and he insisted on giving me gas money when he got paid. It's just the kind of guy he was, he was wonderful and caring.

'The rental office didn't believe it was him at first, it was awful when we heard. He would get his cab every night for his shift, the same cab.

'He'd be sat on the step here when I came home. He was a great guy and it's awful what's happened to him. I'm just his neighbor and I'm still trying to process what's happened. It hits so much harder around this time of year, with Christmas or Thanksgiving.'

The mother of Brian, a janitor at the Walmart who would have turned 39 next week, gave an emotional phone call to ABC in which she hailed her son as selfless, and someone who would give you the shirt off their back.

'He had a real big heart,' Michelle Johnson told the outlet. 'Anybody that wanted to laugh, or just want company, he'd buy you lunch. He'd buy you anything in a minute.'

Pendleton worked at the Walmart for nearly 11 years as a custodian and 'loved his job,' according to his mother.

'He was just a hard worker and a good kid,' she said.

The mother of slain staffer Lorenzo Gamble, 43, lamented how her son, who worked at the store for 15 years and was set to transfer to another location, had left behind a family of his own.

'My quiet baby Lorenzo is gone,' the mourning mom wrote in a post to Facebook Wednesday morning.

'He worked there for 15 years, he was going transfer to Grassfield. Now his sons is loss [sic] without him.'

The boyfriend of 52-year-old victim Kellie Pyle, identified Wednesday by DailyMail.com as Brian Baker, shared a heartfelt post remembering his partner.

'Until we see each other again my angel,' a caption for the tribute read.

Lorenzo Gamble, 43
Kellie Pyle, 52
Brian Pendleton, 38
Police have identified five of the six victims killed during a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart Tuesday, hours after naming the disgruntled manager who carried out the killing. The sixth deceased victim was a 16-year-old boy, the city said. His name and photo were withheld due to his age. The victims range in age from 16 to 70
Bing killed six of his co-workers at the Walmart in Chesapeake. He opened fire in the break room which is in the back of the store at around 10.12pm. The first 911 calls were made at 10.12pm and cops were at the scene at 10.14pm. They entered the store at 10.16pm, by which time Bing had turned the gun on himself

Tyneka Johnson, a 22-year-old worker at the store, was remembered fondly by her family as 'the nicest person, who never bothered anyone.'

Rashawnda Ruffin, her cousin, wrote in a post to Facebook: 'Damn couss I'm sorry this happened to you so soon you had so many plans but I guess god had other plans. So this means no more phone calls? No more sending pictures of your tattoos and I pick them out?

'I'm just lost of words it was nothing but laughs and jokes LONG LIVE TYNEKA.'

It is not clear if the other two victims, 70-year-old Blevins and the 16-year-old minor, were also workers at the store.

Aside from the six casualties, police said that an additional four people who had been in the break room at the time of shooting remained hospitalized on Thursday. They include Sarah Walker who was shot five times, according to her family. Another survivor, Jessie Wilczewski said Bing held a gun to her forehead and then told her to go home. Jalon Jones, 24, remains in hospital in a stable condition, while Blake Williams, 23, is fighting for his life on a ventilator.

Bing's body was discovered by cops in the breakroom along with the bodies of two of the victims.

Sarah Walker (left) survived the shooting but is still in the hospital. She was shot five times, according to her family, and is due to undergo a third surgery today. Jessie Wilczewski (right) says the shooter held a gun to her forehead then allowed her to go home
Jalon Jones, 24, was among those shot. He is in the hospital today in stable condition 
Law enforcement work the scene of the mass shooting at the Virginia Walmart on Wednesday

FBI agents swooped on Bings three-bedroom $300,000 property where he lived alone at around 11pm on Tuesday night, shortly after the mass killing.

Locals describe seeing the SWAT team use a battering ram to break down the door of the property before scouring it for evidence.

Pictures show authorities searching a shed at the rear of the property, removing bags full of clothing and water bottles.

Another neighbor said that Bing was a 'loner', adding: 'I never saw him at all other than mowing his lawn. It was a shock to hear about it, but I never really knew him. He kept himself to himself'.

Another, called Marcus, told DailyMail.com: 'I was super surprised by the whole thing.

'You hear about it on the news but you don't expect it will be near you. Especially as this street is so quiet.

'I didn't know him or see him at all. I did always think it was strange that the two cars didn't move out the front.

'I never saw them move ever. One was a dark SUV and the other was some kind of light Ford.

'I think he was there alone, I never saw anyone else. It's such a quiet area.'

People in the local community also gathered for a candle light vigil hosted by Bishop Susan Haynes at St. Thomas Chesapeake church on Wednesday night.

Daily Mail

