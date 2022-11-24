ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m a pest control expert – the common bed habit most people do in hotel rooms which can lead to a gross issue

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTPFL_0jMm5XBv00

NEXT time you travel, be careful to avoid a common habit that should leave your skin crawling.

According to experts, the first thing you do when you check in to your hotel might have long-lasting – and gross – consequences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYRxa_0jMm5XBv00
Pest control experts warn that a common hotel habit can lead to long-term problems Credit: Getty

When you walk into a hotel room, there are things you do right away: kick off your shoes, hang up your jacket, and unpack your suitcase.

But pest control experts told the team at Cubby that if you put your suitcase on the bed to sort through it, you're putting yourself at risk.

Brittany Campbell, PhD, is the staff entomologist for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

"Bed bugs are typically found on mattresses, box springs, and in the crevices of furniture and inside upholstery," Campbell explained.

If you place your suitcase on the bed, insects could make a new home in your clothes, or embed themselves in the lining of the luggage.

But don't think that using the hotel-supplied luggage rack will keep your clothing safe from an infestation.

Depending on the style of rack the hotel provides, it could also be harboring bed bugs.

"Avoid using racks with hollow legs, since bed bugs can hide within the legs," Campbell warned.

If you aren't going to store your suitcase on the luggage rack, or place it on the bed, where should you keep it?

Campbell suggested moving the suitcase to a different part of the hotel room, one with little fabric or upholstered furniture to host the insects.

Store your suitcase in the bathtub, she said, and you'll avoid picking up any bugs that previous inhabitants of the room might have left behind.

“For added protection, you can place your suitcases in plastic trash bags during the duration of the trip," Campbell added.

You can seal the plastic bag during the night, then easily slip the cover back down when you need to access your bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z5I4_0jMm5XBv00
Placing your suitcase on a hotel bed can expose you to bedbugs, experts warned Credit: Getty

According to the pest expert, bed bugs can be present in any lodging, from a roadside motel to a luxury resort.

"Bed bugs are extremely skilled hitchhikers," Campbell told the outlet.

You could bring bed bugs home with you, or you could spread them during travel.

Depending on your transportation method, a particularly bad infestation could also spread along an airplane, train, or bus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQH4M_0jMm5XBv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWeKX_0jMm5XBv00

For that reason, it's a wise idea to quarantine your suitcase in the bathroom when you return home.

If you wind up bringing home bed bugs, this will buy you time to contact a local pest control expert to help take care of the infestation.

Comments / 28

LegalMama
4d ago

the first thing I do is place my luggage in the tub or shower, then I take a sticky lint roller and go over the bed and headboard, I carry a small flashlight and check the seams and behind the headboard, chairs and anything with fabric, I also carry double sided tape and tape the feet of the bed so if they are on the floor they cant climb up to the bed without getting stuck to the tape and I always make sure I don't throw pillows or clothes on the floor

Reply(6)
10
Big John 2
3d ago

If the health department would check the hotels more, it might not be such a problem. Housekeepers in these hotels are paid poorly and they don’t clean them good !!!

Reply
9
Cypress47
2d ago

I guess I’ve been lucky. I’ve traveled frequently (including overseas). I’ve never worried about this and I’ve never had an issue. In 50 years. If this is that common a problem, I’ve really been fortunate.

Reply(1)
4
Related
travelnoire.com

Hotel Employee Gives Tips On Checking For Bedbugs In Hotel Rooms

A woman named Halee or @haleewithaflair on TikTok, shared informative videos for hotel guests. The reason? To teach them how to check for those pesky, repulsive creatures we call bedbugs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re staying in a cheap motel on the side of the road, or a 7- star...
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs in a Mattress in 5 Steps

On the list of household pests that homeowners dread the most, bed bugs rank fairly high. The reason? Bed bugs infiltrate the one place that should be a comforting refuge at the end of the day. But what are bed bugs, and how do bed bugs spread? How easy is it to get bed bugs? These tiny, bloodsucking insects like to burrow in mattresses and other upholstered furniture in order to stay close to their food sources. They are most active at night, which is why it is common for homeowners who have bed bugs to wake up with itchy welts that seem to come from nowhere. Bed bugs are often associated with dirty houses or cheap hotels, but the truth is that even very clean homes are susceptible. If there are bed bugs on a person’s clothes or belongings when they enter a home, the bugs are liable to stick around and continue to reproduce for as long as they have access to blood from the home’s residents or pets.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
887K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy