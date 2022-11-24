Read full article on original website
The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem
A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part IV
“Afterwards Judah went forth with his brethren and attacked the Children of Esau… and (recaptured) Hebron (1 Maccabees 5:65)”. In 70 CE (circa) the Romans destroyed the Temple, and things were not looking good for the Jewish people! Although the Jewish people had miraculously survived enslavement in Egypt and conquest by the Assyrians, Babylonians, Edomites (Descendants of Esau), and Hellenic Greeks, contemporary observers assumed that this time, the Jews would not survive as a distinct nation and would assimilate into the larger Roman population. However, once again G-d had other plans!
Like Freud, are we in Denial about Danger of Antisemitism?
Why didn’t Sigmund Freud leave Vienna until it was almost too late? He knew what was happening to his Jewish colleagues in Germany after the Nazis took power. Nevertheless, the great man refused to depart his beloved city of dreams—and of his pioneering dream interpretations—even after Nazi Germany absorbed Austria in 1938.
Syrian Sources: Israel Has Not Attacked Damascus in Weeks Due to Newly Deployed Iranian Air Defense Systems
Syrian opposition sources report that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the scope of Israeli attacks in the Damascus area, despite several Iranian cargo planes landing at Damascus International Airport every week. These sources point to two Iranian “Bavar-373” air defense systems as the reason behind this recent decrease in attacks.
Israeli-Arab Sentenced to 10 Years for Trying to Lynch a Jew in Acco
An Israeli-Arab who tried to lynch a Jew from Acre (Acco) during the 2021 Gaza conflict was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. Haifa District Court judges found Adham Bashir guilty of aggravated assault with aggravated intent and rioting, all with a nationalist-ideological motive. The 25-year-old Bashir was also ordered to pay 150,000 shekels (over $43,000) in damages.
Arab Fan Goes on Tirade, says Israeli Journalist ‘Not Welcome’ at World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
How Israel Lets Palestinian Authority Get Free Power While Taking Over Land
(Israel Hayon via JNS) I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
Report: Children in Iranian London School Video Sing about Massacring Jews
According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.
Time for Israel to Untie from American Apron Strings
Can Israel break its dependency on the United States?. The question has always been widely dismissed as unthinkable. But recent events are prompting it to be raised with increasing urgency. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been far from friendly towards Israel. Despite continuing to fund its defense...
RJC and Steven Mizel Honor and Award Ari Fuld
(JNS) On September 16, 2018, Israel lost one of its fiercest defenders when a knife-wielding Arab stabbed Efrat resident Ari Fuld in the back at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of Jerusalem. Fuld used his last breaths of life to chase down and shoot the attacker, wounding him and saving the lives of other Israelis in the terrorist’s path.
Second Jerusalem Bombing Victim Succumbs to Wounds
A second victim has died after a twin terrorist bombing in Jerusalem that took place during morning rush hour Wednesday at two separate bus stops in the city. Tedsa Tashume Ben Ma’ada, 49, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said.
Should You Care About Israel?
Anyone who wants to protect and preserve America should also want to protect and preserve Israel. Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former National Security Advisor in the Trump administration, explains why.
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein–Making Prayer Meaningful
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein is co-director of Chabad at Georgia Tech and Georgia State Universities. She talks about the real meaning behind prayer–establishing a close connection with Hashem. Nothing in life is by chance. Hashem prepares our path for everything. When you start your day with meaningful prayer, you own your day. You don’t have to pray for a lengthy amount of time. Saying just one prayer with devotion from your heart is worth more than reciting the entire prayer book and not feeling anything. Rebbetzin Shifra also gives us some tips on how to fit even just five minutes of prayer into our day.
Former Intelligence Official: Pay Close Attention to Growing Popularity of Lion’s Den Terror Group
A former Israeli intelligence official is calling to pay closer attention to the growing popularity of the Lions’ Den, the newest militant faction that has emerged in Nablus. Avi Melamed, who served for 15 years as an Israeli intelligence official and senior advisor on Arab affairs in various field...
Striking Gold
“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur
About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
PA Raids ‘Large Palestinian Islamic Jihad Bomb Lab’ in Jenin
Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to...
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
Shaked’s Final Coup: Advancing Plan for 9,000 Housing Units in Northern Jerusalem
Near the end of her stint as Interior Minister in the Lapid government, Ayelet Shaked urged the District Committee for Planning and Construction of the Jerusalem District to speed up the approval process for the huge Atarot project, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday. This is a planned complex of some 9,000 housing units to be built at the location of Jerusalem’s Atarot airport.
Arab Activist Admits, Hebron Soldier was Provoked for Video
A video of an Israeli soldier in Hebron assaulting an anti-Israel activist was deliberately instigated, and more provocations are coming, a prominent Palestinian Authority activist admitted in exclusive comments to Tazpit Press Service. Two soldiers were suspended by the IDF after they were filmed hitting and taunting two radical leftwing...
