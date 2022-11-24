ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive a combined $219,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 28, the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 143 victims of violent crime at its October meeting. AG...
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas

In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Outdated marijuana laws = stifled democracy?

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked

WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative

Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Covering state and national news

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard covers state and national news, including Kansas Capitol leadership changes, an update on Parents Bill of Rights. Plus a look into why Biden says the Student Loan Forgiveness lawsuit is legal, and will win in court. And to get the latest news on Inside […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
VIRGINIA STATE
KSNT News

Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

$92M Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA — The owner of the winning ticket in the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery said Monday the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

AAA: Gas prices remain volatile into holiday season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that gas prices are a little higher on average statewide this year than last at $3.20 a gallon as of Friday. "A year ago, we were at $3.07 a gallon," Steward said. "Slightly up, but when you think about it, it's not a huge increase and shouldn't have a major impact on most people's plans to drive."
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Deadline near for Wild About Kansas photo contest

You still have time to enter the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine's 10th annual photo contest, but you'd better hurry! The deadline for this year's contest is Friday. For many readers, the annual photo issue showcasing the epitome of what it means to live in and enjoy the state of Kansas is a favorite.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

