Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
WAND TV
Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
18-year-old shot and killed in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis.
wlds.com
Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police
Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
WAND TV
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
wdbr.com
Police shoot Litchfield gunman
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
WAND TV
Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
KMOV
Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
Comments / 0