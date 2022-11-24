Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO