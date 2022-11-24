Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class
Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
UCLA Offers SEC-Committed Four-Star Cornerback
UCLA offers a top-ten cornerback prospect in the nation who is committed elsewhere, but the feeling is that UCLA has a chance to get him to officially visit...
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
USC made a big impression on Five-Star '24 QB DJ Lagway following weekend visit
Willis (Texas) junior quarterback DJ Lagway took an unofficial visit to USC over the weeknd and the Trojans made a big impression on the gifted signal caller.
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Cali WR JeyQuan Smith excited by new offer from Texas A&M
San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith picked up a surprise offer from Texas A&M on Monday. Smith narrowed his list of schools to Oregon, Utah and.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0