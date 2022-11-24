ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy