Houston, TX

Texans vs. Dolphins injury report: CB Derek Stingley did not practice

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 12 Wednesday as they gear up to take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central time from Hard Rock Stadium.

Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring) and long snapper Jon Weeks (not injury related – rest) did not practice. Stingley did not play against Washington in last week’s 23-10 loss at NRG Stadium.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) were both listed as full participants.

Houston had no players listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram (not injury related – rest) did not practice for the Dolphins, who had 13 players listed on their injury report.

For more information on Miami’s injury report, check out the Dolphins Wire.

