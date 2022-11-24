Read full article on original website
Shirley S. (Overstreet) Ferguson
Shirley S. (Overstreet) Ferguson, 68 of Bruin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1953 in Columbia, TN to the late Rufus and Mary (Angus) Overstreet. Shirley enjoyed to collect snow globes and angels and loved to follow the Steelers, Penguins, Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR. She was known to be loved by all that knew her and was and exceptional and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her coffee and cherished the opportunity to cook Southern food for her loved ones. She affected many and will be forever missed. She was the beloved wife of David Ferguson; mother of David Jr., Tracy (John) McFadden, and Melissa Ferguson-Wilfong; grandmother of Christina (John) Majors, Jonathan and Dakota Ferguson. She is also survived by her siblings Kathy, Glenn, Wayne, Nelda, and Jeannie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Peggy, and her nephew Michael. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 29th from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
Kathy Kondos
The final chapter of a bittersweet love story has reached its finale. On Thursday, November 24th 2022, Kathy Kondos was reunited after 16 months with Mike, her beloved husband of more than 60 years. She was born June 4th 1942 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis and Gertrude Davis....
No Injuries In Connoquenessing Crash
No one was injured in a vehicle accident in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The two vehicle accident happened on Shannon Road just before 10 a.m. Police say 25-year-old Alex Bauer of Butler was driving west when he went into the other lane while making a turn. His vehicle then collided...
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
Local Waterpark to Offer Discounted Passes
Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark at a discounted rate will soon have the opportunity. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park are hitting their lowest price of the season tomorrow in connection with Cyber Monday. This rate continues through January 1st.
House Damaged In Weekend Fire
A house in the Prospect area was damaged in a fire that happened over the weekend. Multiple crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Unionville Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from Prospect were the first to arrive on the scene and found smoke coming from...
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids are still able to participate in a Holiday Dinner Scavenger Hunt as different pictures related to a holiday meal are hidden through the Children’s Department and finders through Wednesday can pick a prize.
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
Symphony’s Annual ‘Holiday Traditions’ Returns Saturday
Tickets are available for one of the most popular shows by the Butler County Symphony. The annual “Holiday Traditions” show is happening this Saturday night at the Butler Intermediate High School. The evening includes Christmas favorites and traditional sing-alongs. There will also be guest appearances be Kevin Glavin,...
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry
A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
