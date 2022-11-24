Read full article on original website
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas State Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday night in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near the Sunland Park exit, on I-10 West.
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
cbs4local.com
SWAT situation underway in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation is underway in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is taking place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of...
YAHOO!
Mexican girl, 12, dies after hit by truck on Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley
A 12-year-old girl from Mexico is dead after she and her mother were struck by a pickup Saturday night while with a group crossing the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. The deadly collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the westbound lanes...
Embattled El Paso D.A. agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man begins his run across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
Fort Bliss Army hospital to get new top-of-line center for traumatic brain injuries, PTSD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will soon be getting a new center to treat the “invisible wounds” that many service members incur — traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center will break ground Thursday, Dec. 1 on a new Intrepid […]
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Lourdes Garcia! This is a shot of snow seen on Friday of last week near Sean Haggerty. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
