El Paso County, TX

El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
Embattled El Paso D.A. agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man begins his run across Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Lourdes Garcia! This is a shot of snow seen on Friday of last week near Sean Haggerty. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar

A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
