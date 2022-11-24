ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Texas On Top: Which Are The Most Famous Brands From The Lone Star State

Here in Texas, we have a lot of satisfaction from knowing some of the brands we know and love are around the world. Let's face it, Texas is basically a nationwide brand at this point isn't it? We've all seen a Dr. Pepper ad around the nation, or some Blue Bell Ice Cream always seems to hit the right spot doesn't it?
TEXAS STATE
B93

5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas

Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes

If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today

We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools

Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
B93

12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas

I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Man Learns What Happens When You Tempt Mother Nature

We've all had those days right? Things are going pretty good, nothing to worry about. You look out in the distance and spot clouds coming towards you. You think to yourself, "No worry! There isn't a chance for rain today at all. I should be fine." Heck, you didn't even pack an umbrella.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving

Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Never Fry Your Texas Turkey Like This – How To Be Much Safer

There is not much better eatin' on the planet than what we do right here in Texas on Thanksgiving. Friends and family as far as the eye can see, mouths watering cause they know soon it will be eating time and fried turkey is one of the best-tasting ways to prepare that giant bird for the family, but it's also the most dangerous way to prepare that bird.
TEXAS STATE
B93

A Baby Shower at Whataburger is the Most Texas Thing Ever

We do love our Whataburger here in the Lone Star State. It seems like every time I turn around, I come across a story about a birthday or engagement photos or whatever kind of random event you can think of is being held a Whataburger. It’s like everybody is trying to out-Texas one another on the internet.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy