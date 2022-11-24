Read full article on original website
Related
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Idaho8.com
A match like no other. When the US played Iran at the 1998 World Cup
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Steve Sampson, his face breaking into a smile before spending his Friday morning reminiscing about what has frequently been described as the most politically charged match in World Cup history. Sampson has just retired as the coach of California Polytechnic State...
Idaho8.com
Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing. And with a lot more on the line. The Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on ever since the match schedule was made in April. Not just because of the talented players on both teams but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Two Swiss players with family ties to Kosovo made an Albanian nationalist symbol after scoring goals against the Serbs four years ago in Russia. Only one of the teams will advance to the next round in Qatar.
Idaho8.com
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite dropping its goalkeeper at the last minute. Andre Onana, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, wasn’t in Cameroon’s lineup or even at the stadium to watch the Group G match. Coach Rigobert Song said he dropped his starting goalkeeper for “disciplinary reasons,” but didn’t give any specifics. Cameroon was down 3-1 but second-half substitute Vincent Aboubakar turned the game with a goal and an assist. Cameroon plays Brazil in its last group-stage match while Serbia faces Switzerland.
Idaho8.com
Iran faces USMNT in winner-takes-all match to progress to World Cup knockout stages
The knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup — nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match. Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022, and...
Idaho8.com
Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro’s stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The big question ahead of the match against Switzerland was, how would Brazil cope without the injured Neymar? The answer is just fine, as the Seleção produced a gritty performance to beat Switzerland thanks to Casemiro’s finish.
Idaho8.com
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
China's 'white paper' protests cause headaches for country's top stationery supplier
The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain.
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Summer airport chaos ahead as workers promise to strike next week over 'unacceptable' risk to passengers
Passengers flying in, out or around Australia next Friday have been warned to expect delays and cancellations as airport firefighters working at all major airport gear up for a four-hour strike. Airport firefighters have been in negotiations with Airservices Australia for the past 12 months, with the aviation branch of...
Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status
Australia's environment minister says her government will urge against the U.N. adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered sites, saying worries are a reflection of the previous government.
Idaho8.com
Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson as Russians shell city just two weeks after pulling out
A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the spot in Kherson where Russian shells tore into this city Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he’s annexed this region, and that the people...
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country over the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
Comments / 0