Idaho8.com

A match like no other. When the US played Iran at the 1998 World Cup

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Steve Sampson, his face breaking into a smile before spending his Friday morning reminiscing about what has frequently been described as the most politically charged match in World Cup history. Sampson has just retired as the coach of California Polytechnic State...
Idaho8.com

Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing. And with a lot more on the line. The Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on ever since the match schedule was made in April. Not just because of the talented players on both teams but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Two Swiss players with family ties to Kosovo made an Albanian nationalist symbol after scoring goals against the Serbs four years ago in Russia. Only one of the teams will advance to the next round in Qatar.
Idaho8.com

Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite dropping its goalkeeper at the last minute. Andre Onana, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, wasn’t in Cameroon’s lineup or even at the stadium to watch the Group G match. Coach Rigobert Song said he dropped his starting goalkeeper for “disciplinary reasons,” but didn’t give any specifics. Cameroon was down 3-1 but second-half substitute Vincent Aboubakar turned the game with a goal and an assist. Cameroon plays Brazil in its last group-stage match while Serbia faces Switzerland.
Idaho8.com

Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup

Casemiro’s stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The big question ahead of the match against Switzerland was, how would Brazil cope without the injured Neymar? The answer is just fine, as the Seleção produced a gritty performance to beat Switzerland thanks to Casemiro’s finish.
Idaho8.com

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.

