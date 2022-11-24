Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals
Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Idaho8.com
‘Super guy’ Füllkrug drives Germany forward at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug was scoring goals in Germany’s second division one year ago. Now he’s scoring at the World Cup. Füllkrug’s late goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Germany against Spain on Sunday. Last year he scored in his Werder Bremen team’s 2-1 loss at Holstein Kiel in the second division. It’s been a remarkable rise for the 29-year-old Füllkrug. He now has two goals for Germany in three appearances since his debut less than two weeks ago in a World Cup warmup against Oman. Füllkrug says “this goal from me will do little for us if we don’t survive the group phase.”
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Idaho8.com
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Idaho8.com
Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing. And with a lot more on the line. The Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on ever since the match schedule was made in April. Not just because of the talented players on both teams but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Two Swiss players with family ties to Kosovo made an Albanian nationalist symbol after scoring goals against the Serbs four years ago in Russia. Only one of the teams will advance to the next round in Qatar.
Idaho8.com
FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan soccer federation
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A ban preventing Kenya from taking part in international soccer activities has been lifted after nine months. Soccer governing body FIFA notified the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) the decision was made following the reinstatement of the federation’s executive committee by Kenya’s new sports minister. The ban took effect on Feb. 24 after the sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.
Comments / 0