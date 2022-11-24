ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State

A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes. Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program. In an interview with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job

Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Revealed His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Paul Finebaum is ready to declare a Heisman Trophy winner ahead of the conference championships. Following an eventful Saturday of college football, the ESPN analyst called the race for USC quarterback Caleb Williams on SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South). "I've never been one for hyperbole, but lock it up. It's...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy