Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Nick Saban Was Asked If Alabama Deserves College Football Playoff Invite
The Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off the arch-rival Auburn Tigers to finish the 2022 regular season at 10-2. But does Alabama head coach Nick Saban think that his team deserves to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team with no conference championship?. Speaking to the media after the...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State
A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes. Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program. In an interview with...
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss
Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Desmond Howard says if Michigan wins OSU 'may go over there to FOX and snatch Urban Meyer'
Former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard feels Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has a lot on the line against the Wolverines. Despite Day's success since taking over the football program in 2019, Howard, on ESPN's "College GameDay," said that if the Buckeyes fall short at home against Michigan, fans will "go against you."
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight
There's no question CBS Sports broadcaster Gary Danielson is one of the more controversial commentators in college football — especially when he's on the call for an Alabama game. Danielson took the booth for Saturday night's Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama. The college football world took to...
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Paul Finebaum Revealed His Pick For The Heisman Trophy
Paul Finebaum is ready to declare a Heisman Trophy winner ahead of the conference championships. Following an eventful Saturday of college football, the ESPN analyst called the race for USC quarterback Caleb Williams on SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South). "I've never been one for hyperbole, but lock it up. It's...
