Corvallis, OR

Tri-City Herald

Bo Nix Shares Thoughts on His Future Following OSU Loss

Oregon took a stinger of a loss this weekend to their in-state rivals in Oregon State, making it their second loss this season in conference play and knocking them out of the conference championship game. It was their game to win up until a few special team errors and a...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years

Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Different Way of Looking at Lincoln City: Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You could say about one central Oregon coast town: So much Lincoln City, so little time. The heavenly little hotspot is actually seven miles worth of pristine beaches and lovely strand, creating a magnet for all manner of fun and repose. There's bundles of attractions and distractions in the manmade realm of things, making Highway 101 a wonderland of things to do for all ages. Still, it's the sand that's the star of the show – good ol' gritty nature. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR

