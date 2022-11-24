Read full article on original website
Bo Nix Shares Thoughts on His Future Following OSU Loss
Oregon took a stinger of a loss this weekend to their in-state rivals in Oregon State, making it their second loss this season in conference play and knocking them out of the conference championship game. It was their game to win up until a few special team errors and a...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Aidan Chiles, nation's No. 17 quarterback, locked in with Oregon State Beavers 'family' — regardless of who comes calling
With less than a month until the early signing period, the quarterback carousel is beginning to turn. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florid State, prompting the Buckeyes to pursue Washington four-star signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz. If - and it's a big ...
Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years
Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Oakland claims 2A Oregon football title with win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold
By René Ferrán Before the Oakland football team took the field for practice Monday, coach Ben Lane planned a special screening for the players. The Oakers had to watch film of their Week 2 loss at Weston-McEwen — a 24-16 defeat that was their only loss heading into Saturday’s rematch in ...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
Different Way of Looking at Lincoln City: Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You could say about one central Oregon coast town: So much Lincoln City, so little time. The heavenly little hotspot is actually seven miles worth of pristine beaches and lovely strand, creating a magnet for all manner of fun and repose. There's bundles of attractions and distractions in the manmade realm of things, making Highway 101 a wonderland of things to do for all ages. Still, it's the sand that's the star of the show – good ol' gritty nature. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Spending by visitors in four northwest Oregon coastal counties has mostly rebounded from the two-year coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fully recover in 2023, according to a new analysis by the Oregon Employment Department. Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in northwest Oregon in 2021 – an increase of...
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Idaho College Murders Update: Moscow Police Address Salem Stabbings Link
A police press conference earlier in the week sparked theories that the killings could be linked to an unsolved stabbing in Oregon.
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
