Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
oceancity.com
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home
EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Stands Off With Police
GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man got into an hours long stand-off with police after threatening to shoot a tow truck driver. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 28, police were dispatched to Main Street in Goldsboro after a tow truck driver had a shotgun pointed at him.
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Signal planned for Nassau Commons-Route 9 intersection
There is no doubt traffic using the Route 9-Nassau Commons Boulevard intersection near Lewes has increased with the opening of the new Redner’s Fresh Market. Some relief could be on the way as plans to improve the intersection progress. Those improvements include a traffic signal, turn lanes and pedestrian crossings, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation director of community relations.
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD
Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Comments / 0