Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
SportsGrid
College Football Odds Week 14: SEC Championship Spread
LSU at Georgia (-16.5) – 4:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Following rivalry week, conference title games are upon us to decide who will take home the in-conference championship. With two top programs looking to end the year with a bang, we turn our attention to the SEC Championship. LSU is...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
dawgpost.com
Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi
AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
What’s next for Brent Key?
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — It was a valiant effort, but top-ranked Georgia proved to be too much for Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets fell to the Bulldogs Saturday, 37-14. Tech finished the season with a record of 5-7 — their best since 2018 — and was one of only three teams […]
Bucs go cold in second half, fall to Georgia in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (WJHL) – In a game of momentum-swinging runs, the Bulldogs had the final one, as 12-straight second-half points helped the home team past ETSU, 62-47. Georgia started Sunday afternoon’s tilt with a 9-1 advantage, only to see the Bucs score the next 12 points. Jade Seymour scored a tough bucket in the paint […]
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart honors coach Vince Dooley the right way
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is a hardnose football coach, but what he did to honor the late Vince Dooley shows you what kind of person he truly is. Smart showed up for his post-game press conference in a button-down shirt, a Georgia tie and a black sweater — the same outfit Dooley was known for during his coaching tenure.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson
Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
Comments / 1