Brazil's second corn growers delay fertilizer purchases, says analyst
SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Growers of Brazil's second corn crop, which will be sown after soybeans are harvested early next year, are in no rush to buy fertilizers like urea and the NPK mixture, according to data released by Agrinvest analyst Jeferson Souza on Monday. He estimated that...
Cargill to buy soybean processor and oil refiner Owensboro Grain
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc has agreed to acquire soybean processor and refiner Owensboro Grain Company in a deal that would expand its oilseed crush capacity to meet rising demand for food, feed and biofuel, the agricultural commodities trader said on Monday. The purchase includes a soybean processing plant...
Soybeans end day up 20¢, wheat still low | Monday, November 28, 2022
At the close, corn is quietly down less than a penny and soybeans are up 20¢. CBOT wheat is down 17¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 10¢. Live cattle are down 50¢. Lean hogs are down $3.43. Feeder cattle are down $1.40.
GRAINS-Grains, soybeans fall on concern over China COVID protests
HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as commodity and equity markets dropped on concern about the impact of rare protests in China against its strict anti-COVID policy. Wheat hit its lowest level in around three months, with cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere...
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, Black Sea supplies limit gains
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, after hitting a more than three-month low in the previous session, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region following an extension of the export corridor deal curbed gains. Soybeans climbed to a two-week high, while corn eased. The...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
Diesel Shortage Update Ahead of Thanksgiving as U.S. Waits on Supply Ships
Diesel prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that the diesel shortage is improving across the country.
This is the closest point to the middle of the world from the U.S.
Sundial positioned on the equator line in EcuadorPhoto byCredit: Cayambe; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The equator is an imaginary line that lies around the middle of Earth. The imaginary line is halfway between the North Pole and the South Pole at 0 degrees latitude.
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn crop at 126 million tonnes
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post forecasts 2022/2023 corn production at a record 126 million metric tons (MMT) based on the growing demand and price for corn both in domestic and international market. This is up 8.6 percent on the 2021/2022 production estimated at 116 MMT. Post increases the forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 to 47 MMT, up 2.5 MMT on the current season. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area in MY 2022/2023 to a historical low of 1.58 million hectares (ha), as rice loses space to more profitable crops that require less maintenance, such as soybean or corn. Post forecasts a record wheat production for MY 2022/2023 with production at 9.4 MMT, up 21 percent on the 2021/2022 harvest. This forecast is based on continued interest by Brazilian growers in the strong demand for wheat and rising global commodity prices."
Russian wheat prices rebound after falling on extension of Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rebounded slightly last week from a week earlier, when they fell on the extension of the Black Sea grain supply deal, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $3 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports fell to 780,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes the previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery were stable at $315-319 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.94 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.7 million hectares, compared with 18.4 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat in the Volga and central regions of Russia, Sovecon said, adding that Russia's southern regions of Krasnodar and Stavropol are a bit dry. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,650 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,575 rbls/t +1,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,925 rbls/t +175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,900 rbls/t +525 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export -$10 sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,190/t - White sugar, $745.2/t -$13.2 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 24: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 155.0 105.2 24.5 10.3 13.3 Crop, as of same 125.6 78.6 18.9 15.2 15.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.93 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.77 2.82 2.40 5.52 1.61 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.8 29.2 7.9 1.7 7.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain
The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
National Grid considers tapping into new powers to avoid blackouts on Tuesday - OLD
Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
GRAINS-Wheat tumbles to 3-month low in broad sell-off over China COVID protests
Wheat falls with wider markets on China protest concerns. Technical selling, competition from Black Sea weaken wheat. Soybeans rise on export sales, renewable fuel talk. (Adds closing prices, analyst's comment on soybeans) By Rod Nickel. WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday to a three-month low,...
Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
Oil posted a third weekly loss as the European Union suspended talks over a Russian oil price cap amid disagreements between member states. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.1% to settle at $76.28 a barrel after trading in a more than $3 range on Friday. European diplomats remain locked in talks over how strict the cap should be, having previously proposed a range of $65-$70. Poland and the Baltics felt the cap was too generous to Russia and now diplomats have postponed discussions until Monday.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 28, 2022
WTI crude oil has fallen below the bottom of its range on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to confirm that the...
Russia increases export quota for nitrogen fertilisers
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia has increased its export quota on nitrogen fertilisers by 750,000 tonnes until the end of 2022, the government said on Monday. Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up. It said the move was needed to prevent a shortage on the domestic market and curb rising food prices. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
