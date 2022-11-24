* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rebounded slightly last week from a week earlier, when they fell on the extension of the Black Sea grain supply deal, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $3 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports fell to 780,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes the previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery were stable at $315-319 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.94 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.7 million hectares, compared with 18.4 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat in the Volga and central regions of Russia, Sovecon said, adding that Russia's southern regions of Krasnodar and Stavropol are a bit dry. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,650 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,575 rbls/t +1,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,925 rbls/t +175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,900 rbls/t +525 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export -$10 sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,190/t - White sugar, $745.2/t -$13.2 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 24: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 155.0 105.2 24.5 10.3 13.3 Crop, as of same 125.6 78.6 18.9 15.2 15.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.93 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.77 2.82 2.40 5.52 1.61 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.8 29.2 7.9 1.7 7.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

19 HOURS AGO