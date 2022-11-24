Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laurel punches ticket to the “Tub”
Laurel – The Laurel Bulldogs are headed back to Tubby Raymond Field at the University of Delaware. Laurel scored four times in the fourth quarter to pull away from Tatnall for a 48-14 win. It will be the Bulldogs second straight trip to Newark where they won the DIAA Class A state title last year. Laurel’s offense amassed 355 yards ... Read More
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
oceancity.com
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Cape Gazette
Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish
The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
Cape Gazette
Magic of Christmas concert set at All Saints' Rehoboth Dec. 3
All Saints' Church will host a holiday musical concert called the Magic of Christmas at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Featured vocalists are Ellen Turi and Joseph Turi, alumni of the Shrewsbury Trio and Metropolitan Opera, with their accompanist Jennifer Carapuccini, and All Saints' Music Director Jon Rania on the mighty pipe organ. During the program, attendees will be invited to sing a few Christmas carols.
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
WMDT.com
Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating
EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD
Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Selbyville Man
UPDATED – 4:30pm The Gold Alert issued for John Vittek on November 25, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. He has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for 86 year old John Vittek of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say he was last seen Thanksgiving Day in the Selbyville area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Vittek is white, 5′ 11” and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.
Cape Gazette
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
The Dispatch
Five Suspects Arrested After Downtown OC Armed Robbery
OCEAN CITY — Resort police officers are investigating an armed carjacking downtown that led to a multiple-county pursuit and ended with a fiery crash in Dorchester County. Early last Friday morning, a concerned citizen informed Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of Wicomico Street. While officers were on their way to investigate the report, they were dispatched to the area of Dorchester Street for a reported armed carjacking with a handgun, according to police reports.
