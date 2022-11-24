Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
wspa.com
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving...
myclintonnews.com
Red Devils out of the ranks of the unbeaten
14 POINTS JUST AREN'T ENOUGH. Bryson James scored a special teams touchdown and a rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion run, but it wasn’t enough for Clinton Friday night on the road at Powdersville. Despite having an undefeated record to Powdersville’s one loss and being ranked #3 to the Patriots #4 in AAA, the Red Devils were designated as road warriors for the Upper State Championship game, losing 27-14.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
avlwatchdog.org
Yes, I gave Pratt & Whitney protesters short shrift
I stand before you duly chastised. OK, actually I’m sitting down, but you get the point. In reporting on the Pratt & Whitney plant ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16, I gave short shrift to a group of protesters with Reject Raytheon AVL who had gathered outside the gargantuan new jet engine parts plant in South Asheville. I did stop to snap a photo of them, and included a paragraph in the story about their presence.
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
wnctimes.com
Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny
Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
