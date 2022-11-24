ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving...
CLEMSON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Red Devils out of the ranks of the unbeaten

14 POINTS JUST AREN'T ENOUGH. Bryson James scored a special teams touchdown and a rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion run, but it wasn’t enough for Clinton Friday night on the road at Powdersville. Despite having an undefeated record to Powdersville’s one loss and being ranked #3 to the Patriots #4 in AAA, the Red Devils were designated as road warriors for the Upper State Championship game, losing 27-14.
CLINTON, SC
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Yes, I gave Pratt & Whitney protesters short shrift

I stand before you duly chastised. OK, actually I’m sitting down, but you get the point. In reporting on the Pratt & Whitney plant ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16, I gave short shrift to a group of protesters with Reject Raytheon AVL who had gathered outside the gargantuan new jet engine parts plant in South Asheville. I did stop to snap a photo of them, and included a paragraph in the story about their presence.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
FOX Carolina

Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wnctimes.com

Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny

Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

