Natick took its holiday kickoff celebration inside the Common Street Spiritual Center to dodge the rain on Sunday, but that didn’t stop plenty of families from getting out to make crafts, watch dancers and singers, and meet Santa Claus. If we’ve learned anything from years of watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas, it’s that the Whos down in Whoville don’t let a little adversity stand in the way of celebrating. Natick residents seem to have absorbed the same message, and a festive feel prevailed as balloon twisters worked their magic, and kids waited on the steps of the Spiritual Center to be the first to catch a glimpse of the man in red.

NATICK, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO