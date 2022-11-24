ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

YAHOO!

Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DECATUR, GA

