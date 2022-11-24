ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning. The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.
EUGENE, OR
57-year-old Oakridge man struck and killed by train

An Oakridge man died Friday after being struck by a train on the east side of the community, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Oregon State Troopers arrived first to the scene by Salmon Creek Road after the sheriff's office received a report around 11:30 a.m. of a man struck along the Union Pacific rail line, according to a press release.
OAKRIDGE, OR
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS

Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
ROSEBURG, OR
Man dead after single-vehicle, high-speed crash in Springfield

One man is dead after a high-speed crash late Saturday night in Springfield. At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a dark-colored Range Rover passed a Springfield Police Department patrol officer at the intersection of 42nd and Main streets driving 80-90 mph, according to a news release. The officer tried to keep...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating

NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
LANE COUNTY, OR
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
DRAIN, OR
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25

Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
WALTON, OR
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25

On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
LANE COUNTY, OR
EPD: Trespass calls up 17% in Jefferson Westside

The EPD Crime Analysis Unit said "criminal trespass," up 17% from 2021, is the most frequent call for service from Jefferson Westside. At the Jefferson Westside meeting in November, the latest from Eugene Police Department. [00:00:06] Margaret Mazzotta (EPD): Sometimes any city bureaucracy can be hard to navigate, including the...
EUGENE, OR
One dead, one hospitalized after two-car crash in Coburg

COBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a two car crash in Coburg Sunday night, Coburg Fire confirmed. Crews responded before 9:30 p.m. on November 27 near the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. Authorities are also looking for a driver who they...
COBURG, OR
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24

On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
EUGENE, OR

