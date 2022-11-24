Read full article on original website
Related
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week. Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will...
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the offers still going strong
Amazon Cyber Monday deals could be the last chance of getting some big price cuts from the retail giant before Christmas, and they are still going strong as we enter the latter half of the day. Today is Cyber Monday, and as you'd expect from the online store, there's a...
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
Still looking for a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal? Here's the best Cyber Monday price
If you're hankering after a set of Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're not alone – it's one of the most searched for products of the season. And we're here for it. We have to tell you that briefly (oh, so briefly!) yesterday, they did...
3 best mattress topper Cyber Monday deals to transform an old bed for less
These three Cyber Monday mattress topper bargains will instantly transform your sleep for less. Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) There's no better time to splurge on a new bed than Cyber Monday mattress deals. But what should...
This robot vacuum has dropped to its lowest price for Cyber Monday
This may be one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet: Amazon is selling the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid for just $319.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), a $330 saving off the original price of $649.99. It's easily one of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals (opens...
Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals 2022: Dyson sales are still live
These are the best Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals at Amazon, Walmart and more. The Cyber Monday Dyson deals are almost gone, but there's still some left to take advantage of. And, they're a fantastic opportunity to carve out a huge amount from the vacuum industry giant's oft-lofty price tags.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: A-Z of the top offers
If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. There are absolutely loads of offers available to shop, from all the best mattress brands, and generally speaking, they better or at least match the lowest prices of the year. The best sales tend not to stick around much past the end of the day. In short, now's a great time to buy.
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
I bought this stationary bike on Cyber Monday, and can now make the most of my Apple Watch
I’m a regular cyclist, but only recently got into exercising on a stationary bike at the gym (they call it “spinning”). I’ve come to like it so much that I decided to make buying a home bike one of my Cyber Monday shopping priorities, and was glad to find this 33% off deal on the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike (opens in new tab) at Amazon.
These two Google Pixel deals are the real deal this Cyber Monday - trust me
Cyber Monday deals are up for grabs today and there are two listings at Amazon that I've particularly got my eye on - namely the Pixel 6a for $299 (was $499) (opens in new tab) and the Pixel 7 for $499 (was $599) (opens in new tab). These are both...
This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure
This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.
Cyber Monday camera deals 2022: final deals with some Black Friday-beating prices
Black Friday's gone, but Cyber Monday's camera deals are still here. Cyber Monday camera deals are still available, so if you missed out on the weekend's big Black Friday discounts, there are still plenty of opportunities to buy. We've scanned through all of the Cyber Monday deals and picked all of the best ones on cameras, lenses, drones and memory cards below.
