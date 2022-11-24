Read full article on original website
KETV.com
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
KETV.com
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem
Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
KETV.com
Nebraska football introduces Matt Rhule as the program's new head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule detailed his goals for the Husker program during his introductory press conference on Monday. “This is a place that is committed to greatness,” Rhule said. Rhule said he wants to build a Husker team that's “tough and hard-working.”
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule says Mickey Joseph did a 'fantastic job' leading the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A big question on the mind of many Nebraska football fans: Will new coach Matt Rhule keep Mickey Joseph on staff?. Rhule said Monday that he reached out to Joseph right after he got the job and looks forward to speaking with him in person. "It...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
KETV.com
Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
KETV.com
Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
KETV.com
'Excited for the chance': Husker fans cautiously optimistic about Coach Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. — Big Red fans were excited to welcome the new Husker head coach to Lincoln Monday as they were lining Memorial Drive. The Big Red fans cheered and the band played as a new head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was welcomed home for the first time.
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Corn Nation
CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler
As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
Daily Nebraskan
Shelley’s overtime heroics help Nebraska women’s basketball overcome Mississippi State
Junior guard Jaz Shelley put on a show Saturday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Clasico. Even on a day where Nebraska had 22 turnovers to its opponent’s 10, they were able to overcome Mississippi State for a thrilling 73-65 overtime win on the back of Shelley, who matched her career-high of 32 points.
Volante
Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
KETV.com
Blue Star Memorial Highways will get makeover
GRETNA, Neb. — Travelers along Interstate 80 stop to rest just west of Gretna. At the stop is a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker. "The Blue Star itself is representative of the Blue Star that families would put in the window if they had a family member serving in the war during World War II," Mary Carlson said.
