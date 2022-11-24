Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
Projecting 2025 World Cup of Hockey Rosters: Team USA
The NHL announced recently that they aren’t able to host the much anticipated World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The event is now scheduled to be held in 2025 however there is still much uncertainty. With controversy surrounding Russia’s eligibility as well as the return of Team North America and Team Europe, there are still question marks. With that in mind, we do know that we will see the likes of Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. These five hockey powers all have immense talent pools and in this series will project who we could see suit up for their respective nations.
SABRES PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday afternoon that they've place 30-year-old forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Sheahan, a 2010 first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in August and was hoping for a successful second stint with the organization.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
John Herdman Post-Game Comments Causing Stir at World Cup
The CanMNT lost a heartbreaker against Belgium in their first-ever FIFA World Cup game since 1986. However, the controversy started after the game after comments from John Herdman. John Herdman and His Controversial Comments. John Herdman on His Controversial Comments. After Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium last week John Herdman...
