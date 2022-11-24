ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5

Buffalo2120—5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Kucherov, Hagel), 7:54 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 3 (Stamkos), 16:48. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 14, 17:54. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 4 (Power, Peterka), 18:53. Second Period_5, Buffalo, Jost 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 9:07. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:26 (pp). Third Period_7,...
BUFFALO, NY
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
CLEVELAND, OH
Denver 129, Houston 113

HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
DENVER, CO
Chicago 114, Utah 107

CHICAGO (114) DeRozan 9-20 8-9 26, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 16, Dosunmu 3-5 2-2 8, LaVine 7-20 5-6 20, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 5-8 0-0 10, Caruso 1-2 3-4 5, Dragic 2-7 2-2 7, White 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-93 22-25 114. UTAH (107) Markkanen 12-18...
CHICAGO, IL
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

ORLANDO (102) Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102. BROOKLYN (109) Durant 19-24 4-4 45, O'Neale 2-7...
BROOKLYN, NY
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Miles Boykin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Robert Spillane, G Kendrick Green. INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Kwity Paye.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim...
COLORADO STATE
Boston 140, Charlotte 105

CHARLOTTE (105) McDaniels 9-12 2-2 24, Washington 5-9 3-4 16, Plumlee 2-5 0-2 4, Maledon 4-13 2-2 11, Oubre Jr. 11-18 0-1 22, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-7 0-0 2, McGowens 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 42-86 10-15 105. BOSTON (140) G.Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Tatum...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Monday. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS...
Washington 77, Seattle 66

SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
SEATTLE, WA
Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44

FRAMINGHAM ST. (0-1) Goines 3-12 3-5 9, Okafor 2-12 0-0 4, Dumay 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-7 6-9 10, Erold 1-4 0-0 3, Carroll 1-5 1-2 3, Saunders 2-7 0-0 4, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Nyantenji 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Merizier 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Rauktis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 10-16 44.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Columbus0110—2 Vegas won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 6 (McNabb, Marchessault), 15:59. 2, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Whitecloud), 16:55. Second Period_3, Columbus, Gaudreau 8 (Gavrikov, Nyquist), 13:50. Third Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Gaudreau, Nyquist), 12:11. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 2 (Roy NG, Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Stone NG, Kessel NG, Cotter...
COLUMBUS, OH

