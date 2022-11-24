ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

'Bring on the martinis!' Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi celebrates her 35th birthday with her 'hunnie' Jionni LaValle

By Sharon Mai For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi turned 35-years-old on Wednesday.

The reality star celebrated with an intimate dinner at Fiorino Ristorante & Bar in Summit, New Jersey with her husband Jionni LaValle.

The couple met on the third season of the Jersey-based reality show and have been married for eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1i7q_0jMlkV4m00
Birthday dinner: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi celebrated her 35th birthday at an Italian restaurant in Summit, New Jersey with her husband Jionni LaValle

Her husband, 35, also took to Instagram to share a tribute post to wish his wife a happy birthday.

On a post of the couple with one of their sons, the reality star wrote: 'Happy Birthday to the best wife and mother I know!!!'

The two stars share three children together. They have one daughter — Giovanna, 8 — and two sons — Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WDvz_0jMlkV4m00
Tribute post: LaValle took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to 'the best wife and mother I know'

In 2021, she told MTV's Cribs that they had discussed having a fourth child together.

In October, she launched a new pinot noir under her popular brand — Messy Mawma wine.

The mother-of-three launched the brand last year with her personally crafted wines with the award-winning winemakers at Summerland Wine Brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1nQU_0jMlkV4m00
Birthday celebration: The couple met on the third season of the Jersey-based reality show and have been married for eight years. Here Snooki was celebrating JWOWW's birthday in Poconos.

The Messy Mawma brand name is an homage dedicated to busy mothers.

Her brand's website reads: 'Whether it's chaos at work, tantrums at home, or just the craziness of everyday, there's no denying that things can get a bit messy.'

'While being a "hot mess" may come with the territory, so is the need to give yourself a break or take a moment to enjoy — and dare I say, celebrate — the messy moments that life throws our way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKREU_0jMlkV4m00
Filming season six: The star said that her husband will not be appearing on the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season

Most recently, the reality star spoke with E! News about the Jersey Shore reboot and how her husband will not be appearing on the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season.

The star also discussed her original cast member Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola. According to Polizzi, Giancola is not interested in returning and even blocked her phone number.

'We tried to get her back like two years ago — all of us texting her saying, "Come for one dinner. Why not?"' Polizzi said. 'And she's just always like, "No, I'll never do that show again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41znjn_0jMlkV4m00
Reboot denied: The show was rebooted in 2018, but Jersey Shore 2.0 was paused just two months after the announcement

'We didn't want to push it,' she said. However, she reached out again recently and surprised to find her message would not go through.

'I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me,' Polizzi explained. 'I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad.

Jersey Shore first premiered in December 2009. The scandalous reality show followed eight housemates in Seaside Heights of New Jersey until the sixth and final season in 2012.

The show was rebooted in 2018, but Jersey Shore 2.0 was paused just two months after the announcement.

However, the stars are now filming for the sixth season of sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that airs on Hulu.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
Parade

Melissa Gorga Teases Fans With a Clip of Her New Mansion

Melissa Gorga finally moved into her new place, and she gave fans a sneak peek online. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping fans up to date with the process of building her new home with her husband, Joe Gorga, and now she is finally revealing the completed exterior view of the mansion.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
OK! Magazine

Ready For Labor? Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cooks Thanksgiving Meal With Legs Spread Open On Kitchen Counter

Chrissy Teigen is ready for labor!The 36-year-old posed pretty for her Instagram Story as she had her legs spread wide across the kitchen counter while she cooked a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24. The mother-of-two wore an elegant ivory maternity dress as she cooked up all of the holiday’s classic foods.In a series of Instagram photos shared on Friday, November 25, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, appeared to enjoy the heartwarming holiday alongside their two children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN'S DAUGHTER LUNA ADORABLY KISSES HER BARE BABY BUMP — PHOTOFans quickly flocked to the...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving With Young Daughters & In-Laws

Hoda Kotb is thankful for her daughters this Thanksgiving. The television personality, 58, spent the holiday with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, following her January split from Joel Schiffman.After completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties in the early hours of Thursday, November 24, the Today cohost joined her family for a filling meal. HODA KOTB ASKING EX-FIANCÉ JOEL SCHIFFMAN 'FOR ONE MORE CHANCE' BUT 'HE'S NOT INTERESTED': SOURCE"Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️," Kotb captioned an Instagram selfie of the crew, including her siblings, with the adults at one...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

695K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy