Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
hk-now.com
Killingworth Town Meetings Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2022
For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, and time changes. Monday, November 28. Killingworth Registrars of Voters Hours 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. SPECIAL TOWN MEETING 7:00 p.m. KES The Electors...
hk-now.com
Haddam Town Meetings Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only), contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Wednesday, November 30. Haddam Conservation Commission meeting 7:00 p.m. Haddam Registrars Office Hours 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday,...
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Small Business Saturday takes place today in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Turnout in Glastonbury was strong, especially at Pinwheels, a popular Glastonbury toy store. People arrived to buy some presents with less than a month until Christmas. “This community has always supported small businesses wonderfully,”...
Annual holiday tree lighting in westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
trumbulltimes.com
Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.
BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Former state senator Eric Coleman schedules ‘special announcement’
Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release. “After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement. The […]
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
The National Retail Federation estimates a record-making 166,300,000 million people will start holiday shopping this weekend. There have been nearly 2,000 calls for service as of 7 a.m. this morning. BRIGHT SPOT: Cleveland police officer spreads joy and happiness to everyone he meets. Updated: 8 hours ago. While directing traffic,...
hk-now.com
Find a Fur Baby: Welcome, Kira!
(November 26, 2022) —This is the newest addition to Almost Home. Kira is the best and sweetest little girl you could meet. All she would love to do is jump up onto your lap, give kisses, and snuggle. Kira is a four-month-old Cattle Dog mix and weighs nineteen pounds....
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Pet of the Week: Lilo!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]
