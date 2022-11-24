ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Killingworth Town Meetings Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, and time changes. Monday, November 28. Killingworth Registrars of Voters Hours 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. SPECIAL TOWN MEETING 7:00 p.m. KES The Electors...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Haddam Town Meetings Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only), contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Wednesday, November 30. Haddam Conservation Commission meeting 7:00 p.m. Haddam Registrars Office Hours 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday,...
HADDAM, CT
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs

Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Small Business Saturday takes place today in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Turnout in Glastonbury was strong, especially at Pinwheels, a popular Glastonbury toy store. People arrived to buy some presents with less than a month until Christmas. “This community has always supported small businesses wonderfully,”...
GLASTONBURY, CT
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.

BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum

(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition

When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
GRANBY, CT
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
Former state senator Eric Coleman schedules ‘special announcement’

Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release. “After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
Find a Fur Baby: Welcome, Kira!

(November 26, 2022) —This is the newest addition to Almost Home. Kira is the best and sweetest little girl you could meet. All she would love to do is jump up onto your lap, give kisses, and snuggle. Kira is a four-month-old Cattle Dog mix and weighs nineteen pounds....
MADISON, CT
Pet of the Week: Lilo!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]

