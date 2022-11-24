Meet ‘EDGE’: A Diffusion Based AI Model That Generates Realistic And Long-Form Dance Sequences Conditioned On Music

Read full article on original website
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
This Python Library ‘Imitation,’ Provides Open-Source Implementations of Imitation and Reward Learning Algorithms in PyTorch
In areas with clearly defined reward functions, like games, reinforcement learning (RL) has outperformed human performance. Unfortunately, it is difficult or impossible for many tasks in the real world to design the reward function procedurally. Instead, they must immediately absorb a reward function or policy from user feedback. Furthermore, even when a reward function can be formulated, as in the case of an agent winning a game, the resulting objective may need to be more sparse for RL to solve effectively. Therefore, imitation learning is frequently used to initialize the policy in state-of-the-art results for RL.
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research From NVIDIA Shows How To Animate Portraits Using Speech And A Single Image
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a topic of increasing importance in recent years. Technological advances have made it possible to solve tasks that were once considered intractable. As a result, AI is increasingly being used to automate decision-making in a wide range of domains. One of these tasks is animating portraits, which involves the automatic generation of realistic animations from single portraits.
Salesforce AI Introduces an Automated Method for Evaluating the Quality of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Text by Repurposing Prior Human Evaluation Data
The growth of over 100 remarkable language translation models and other advances linked to book summarizing or collaborative creative writing highlight recent advancements in text generation research. The ability of natural language generation (NLG) models to make original choices and produce unique content has become an attractive area of study in recent years. However, because text generation is an open-ended process, it might not be easy to gauge how well NLG tasks are progressing. Determining which output from a model is preferred over another frequently involves human evaluation. However, human evaluation has its own drawbacks as it is frequently pricy and challenging to duplicate.
Meet TAP-Vid: A Dataset of Videos Along With Point Tracks, Either Manually Annotated or Obtained From A Simulator
Imagine if we could study the motion of objects in videos by tracking their position and orientation and how different points on the object move. This information will be useful in making inferences about the 3D properties, physical properties, and interactions of various objects. So what is the most basic...
Top Tools To Log And Manage Machine Learning Models
In machine learning, experiment tracking stores all experiment metadata in a single location (database or a repository). Model hyperparameters, performance measurements, run logs, model artifacts, data artifacts, etc., are all included in this. There are numerous approaches to implementing experiment logging. Spreadsheets are one option (no one uses them anymore!...
Google AmbiML Open-Sources ‘KataOS,’ A Secure Operating System For Embedded Machine Learning Hardware
Due to recent technological breakthroughs, the number of always-on or ambient smart gadgets has proliferated in recent years. However, such technical developments also prompt worries about collecting private information for machine learning and other security and privacy risks. The collected personally identifiable data, such as pictures that can be used to recognize people’s faces and voice recordings, could be made available to malicious software if personal devices cannot be mathematically verified to keep data private. There is still a risk to privacy from a compromised or hacked device, even if organizations like Google have progressed in this direction by developing tools like federated learning to assist in safeguarding privacy in ML datasets.
Astronomers at Caltech Have Used a Machine Learning Algorithm to Classify 1,000 Supernovae Completely Autonomously
Caltech research introduces ‘SNIascore,’ a method for spectroscopically classifying thermonuclear supernovae (SNe Ia) based on very low-resolution (R 100) data based on deep learning. The goal of SNIascore is to fully automate the classification of SNe Ia with a very low false-positive rate (FPR) so that people don’t have to do as much work.
