Kenny Pickett is starting to figure it out. The rookie isn't lighting up the stat sheet, nor is he compiling a highlight reel for the ages, but with each week, Pickett is taking positive steps toward becoming a quality NFL quarterback. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards and a passer rating of 87.5, but it wasn't about the numbers Monday night. Pickett looked composed, decisive and made the plays necessary to keep scoring drives going. What was most impressive was how Pickett navigated the pocket, escaped when necessary, and consistently found targets downfield for important completions. It's not as if he's playing behind a steel wall -- Yannick Ngakoue had a short outburst of sacks that exposed Pittsburgh's inconsistencies up front -- but Pickett's mobility and athleticism are precisely what a young quarterback needs to overcome a lack of reliable protection. Again, his numbers aren't gaudy and won't win any awards, but those who watched the game Monday night will likely agree: Pickett went out and won the game (with the help of a number of teammates).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO