Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters. "I think we'll know more...
2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Colts on Monday
Kenny Pickett is starting to figure it out. The rookie isn't lighting up the stat sheet, nor is he compiling a highlight reel for the ages, but with each week, Pickett is taking positive steps toward becoming a quality NFL quarterback. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards and a passer rating of 87.5, but it wasn't about the numbers Monday night. Pickett looked composed, decisive and made the plays necessary to keep scoring drives going. What was most impressive was how Pickett navigated the pocket, escaped when necessary, and consistently found targets downfield for important completions. It's not as if he's playing behind a steel wall -- Yannick Ngakoue had a short outburst of sacks that exposed Pittsburgh's inconsistencies up front -- but Pickett's mobility and athleticism are precisely what a young quarterback needs to overcome a lack of reliable protection. Again, his numbers aren't gaudy and won't win any awards, but those who watched the game Monday night will likely agree: Pickett went out and won the game (with the help of a number of teammates).
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games in 2022 NFL season
3-8 WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) WHERE: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.) WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. TEXANS. TE Brevin Jordan. WR Amari Rodgers. RB Eno Benjamin. DB Derek Stingley Jr. LB Garret Wallow. DL Thomas Booker.
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game was delayed until 1:25 p.m. ET due to severe weather in the area. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle) is questionable to return against the Chargers. Atlanta...
WR Odell Beckham Jr. to start his visit schedule this week with Giants, then Cowboys and Bills
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has set his visit schedule, with his tour of potential landing spots beginning this week. Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He'll also visit the Bills.
Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'
Four days after benching the No. 2 overall pick from last year's draft, the now 7-4 New York Jets might have found the quarterback to keep them on track for a late-season playoff push. Mike White, the third QB to start for New York this season, put on a clinic...
Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups
There's a last-minute change at quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman is now starting against the New York Jets on Sunday after Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique during warmups, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Siemian was...
Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season
A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Allen has a stress fracture that would require a screw upon surgery.
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday. Police added Beckham was not detained nor cited, per NFL Network Insider...
Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad
Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.
David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach
Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 35-26 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week. "After many...
Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster
The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team. Watson had missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the...
Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (illness) to out vs. Falcons
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will have to wait another week to make his 2022 season debut. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that the Commanders DE was battling an illness and his debut against the Atlanta Falcons could be in jeopardy. The team officially downgraded Young to out due to the illness.
Steelers RB Najee Harris exits Monday night win with abdomen injury
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin had no further updates other than his second-year player was being evaluated. Harris went to the locker room just prior to halftime, with the announcement that...
NFL stats and records, Week 12: Josh Jacobs sets Raiders single-game record for rushing yards
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Jacobs took the flight out of the Seahawks in Week 12, with 303 yards from scrimmage and a walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown in overtime. Jacobs set the Raiders single-game record with 229 rushing yards, while adding 74 yards through the air and two rushing TDs. He became the only player since at least 1950 with 225-plus rush yards and 70-plus receiving yards in a single game.
Neil Reynolds' Week 12 Wrap Up
There were a couple of wild finishes around the NFL on Sunday as head coaches usurped the game-tying conversion kick in order to win the game with a two-point play. Those wild wins for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers encapsulated the crazy season we have enjoyed to date.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson on track to be reinstated by NFL on Monday
Deshaun Watson has spent the past two weeks in practice mostly impersonating Josh Allen and Tom Brady on the Cleveland Browns' scout team. But at every opportunity -- a rep here and there with the first string, on the side with receivers, in meetings with coaches -- sources say Watson has been squeezing in work he and the team hope will have him ready for his first meaningful game action in nearly two years on Dec. 4 against his old team in Houston.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (83,947) and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (83,576) round out the top five.
