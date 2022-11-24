Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Breaking: Police Release Statement On Odell Beckham Incident
Miami-Dade Police have released a statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to reports, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off a plane in Florida on Sunday morning. Beckham Jr. was then seen walking through the airport with police officers. Miami-Dade Police have since...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]
Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play
During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Bills want the Smoke: Team signs fan favorite WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are turning to an old friend for depth at wide receiver. On Saturday, the Bills announced four roster moves. The biggest surprise among the roster moves was Buffalo signing John Brown to their practice squad. Brown, 32, played with the Bills from 2019-2020. The veteran receiver played...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention
Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 playoff picture, standings: Commanders take over final NFC playoff spot, all four NFC East teams in
As the NFL rolls into December, the playoff races are beginning to heat up. Teams are starting to make their playoff push with wild card spots up for grabs in both conferences. The Washington Commanders are the biggest beneficiaries in the playoff chase, winning six of their last seven games to emerge into the playoff picture.
Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers
The Colts had the ball and drove into Steelers territory late while trailing by seven
