Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]

Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
