ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley three games after pushing Deandre Ayton in the back

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPx2N_0jMlh6NJ00

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without guard Patrick Beverley for their next three games. The NBA suspended Beverley on Thursday after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back during a game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

In its statement, the NBA said Beverley's "history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a role in the length of the suspension.

The incident occurred with just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 115-105 Suns win. Suns star Devin Booker fouled Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the paint. Ayton approached Reaves and Beverley took exception to that. He shoved Ayton to the ground, leading to Beverley getting ejected. Booker received a flagrant 1 foul for his actions.

After the game, Booker called out Beverley, saying he needs to "stop pushing people in the back, man."

Beverley, 34, is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 assists in 14 games with the Lakers. He will start serving his suspension Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 7: Add Seth Curry now

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and let's talk about some fantasy waiver pickups for Week 7. I'll break down several players who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues and include several guys on my watchlist that may end up being streamable now or in the near future.
WSB Radio

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury...
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy