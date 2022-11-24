ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJYfQ_0jMlgXGk00

OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day.

See Winston and the group winners below:

Best in show: Winston the French Bulldog

Terrier group: Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier

Toy group: Cooper the English Toy Spaniel

Working group: Reus the Alaskan Malamute

Sporting group: Sloane the Irish Water Spaniel

Hound group: Nate the Treeing Walker Coonhound

Nonsporting group: Winston the French Bulldog

Herding group: River the German Shepherd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ

No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Salem Township Teenager and her dog 'Boozer' take home Best In Show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – For many people, football takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, but one local family had their eyes glued to the National Dog Show, hoping to get a glimpse of 15-year-old Natalia Backos. This past weekend, the Salem Township Teenager was out at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia with her seven-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, Boozer. Boozer took home the win at "Best In Show" for the breed and those honors got him some time in the big group ring during the broadcast of the show. They didn't get a big individual cut, just a little bit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
wilmtoday.com

Best Takeout Spots in Wilmington, DE!

Sometimes you want to enjoy restaurant-style food in the comfort of your own home. Here are our favorite spots in Wilmington to enjoy some takeout!. Southeast Kitchen – This popular spot brings you meals inspired by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and more! They serve seafood, pork, beef, or chicken to your desired spice level!
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Missing Pa. girl and father return home: police

Some good news for a family just in time for Christmas. According to Philadelphia police, a girl who was reported missing is safe and back home, 6ABC reported. The crisis began when the six-year-old was reported missing from her home in the 300 block of N. 61st Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police then put out a missing person alert, saying the girl might be with her father.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
luxury-houses.net

Destined to be One of the Most Magnificent Properties in Cinnaminson, NJ, World-Class Home Asks for $24.95M

The Home in Cinnaminson boasts an impressive list of amenities, modern technology and the finest materials, now available for sale. This home located at 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 40,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Steiger – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 215-519-1746) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Cinnaminson.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy